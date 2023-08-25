Deluxe reissue of Prince’s Diamonds & Pearls announced

Prince‘s 1991 album Diamonds & Pearls is due for a deluxe release on October 27 from Paisley Park Enterprises, in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Records. You can hear a previously unreleased track, “Alice Through the Looking Glass”, along with “Insatiable (Early Mix – Full Version)” from the set.

Prince’s first with backing band The New Power Generation, Diamonds & Pearls is coming as a Super Deluxe Edition (7CD+Blu-ray / 12LP+Blu-ray / audio-only download and streaming), a Deluxe Edition (2CD / 4LP 180g vinyl) and Remastered album (1CD / 2LP / 2LP 180g clear “Diamond” vinyl / download and streaming).

Here’s the tracklisting for the Super Deluxe Edition:

CD1 / LP 1 & 2: DIAMONDS AND PEARLS (REMASTERED)

Thunder (2023 Remaster)

Daddy Pop (2023 Remaster)

Diamonds and Pearls (2023 Remaster)

Cream (2023 Remaster)

Strollin’ (2023 Remaster)

Willing and Able (2023 Remaster)

Gett Off (2023 Remaster)

Walk Don’t Walk (2023 Remaster)

Jughead (2023 Remaster)

Money Don’t Matter 2 Night (2023 Remaster)

Push (2023 Remaster)

Insatiable (2023 Remaster)

Live 4 Love (2023 Remaster)

CD2 / LP 3 & 4: SINGLE MIXES & EDITS (REMASTERED)

Gett Off (Damn Near 10 Minutes)

Gett Off (Houstyle)

Violet the Organ Grinder

Gangster Glam

Horny Pony

Cream (NPG Mix)

Things Have Gotta Change (Tony M Rap)

Do Your Dance (KC’s Remix)

Insatiable (Edit)

Diamonds and Pearls (Edit)

Money Don’t Matter 2 Night (Edit)

Call the Law

Willing and Able (Edit)

Willing and Able (Video Version)

Thunder (DJ Fade)

CD 3 – 5 / LP 5 – 9: VAULT I, II, III

VAULT I

Schoolyard

My Tender Heart

Pain

Streetwalker

Lauriann

Darkside

Insatiable (Early Mix – Full Version)

Glam Slam ’91

Live 4 Love (Early Version)

Cream (Take 2)

Skip to My You My Darling

Diamonds and Pearls (Long Version)

All tracks previously unreleased

VAULT II

Daddy Pop (12″ Mix)

Martika’s Kitchen

Spirit

Open Book

Work That Fat

Horny Pony (Version 2)

Something Funky (This House Comes) (Band Version)

Hold Me

Blood on the Sheets

The Last Dance (Bang Pow Zoom and the Whole Nine)

Don’t Say U Love Me

All tracks previously unreleased

VAULT III

Get Blue

Tip o’ My Tongue

The Voice

Trouble

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Standing at the Altar

Hey U

Letter 4 Miles

I Pledge Allegiance to Your Love

Thunder Ballet

All tracks previously unreleased

CD 6 & 7 / LP 10 – 12: LIVE AT GLAM SLAM, 1992

Thunder

Daddy Pop

Diamonds And Pearls

Willing And Able

Jughead

The Sacrifice Of Victor

Nothing Compares 2 U

Thieves In The Temple

Sexy M.F.

Insatiable

Cream/Well Done/I Want U/In The Socket (Medley)

1999/Baby I’m A Star/Push (Medley)

Gett Off

Gett Off (Houstyle)

All tracks previously unreleased

BLU-RAY

LIVE AT GLAM SLAM, 1992

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, JANUARY 11, 1992

SPECIAL OLYMPICS, METRODOME, MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, JULY 1991

SOUNDCHECK – JULY 19, 1991:

Let’s Go Crazy/Baby I’m A Star/Push (Medley)

All tracks previously unreleased

SHOW – JULY 20, 1991:

Diamonds And Pearls

Let’s Go Crazy/Baby I’m A Star/Push (Medley)

All tracks previously unreleased

DIAMONDS AND PEARLS VIDEO COLLECTION

Introduction

Thunder (Live)

Gett Off

Cream

Diamonds And Pearls

Dr. Feelgood (Live)

Call The Law

Willing And Able

Jughead (Live)

Insatiable

Strollin’

Money Don’t Matter 2 Night

Live 4 Love (Live)