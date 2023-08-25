Deluxe reissue of Prince’s Diamonds & Pearls announced

Prince‘s 1991 album Diamonds & Pearls is due for a deluxe release on October 27 from Paisley Park Enterprises, in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Records. You can hear a previously unreleased track, “Alice Through the Looking Glass”, along with “Insatiable (Early Mix – Full Version)” from the set.
Prince’s first with backing band The New Power Generation, Diamonds & Pearls is coming as a Super Deluxe Edition (7CD+Blu-ray / 12LP+Blu-ray / audio-only download and streaming), a Deluxe Edition (2CD / 4LP 180g vinyl) and Remastered album (1CD / 2LP / 2LP 180g clear “Diamond” vinyl / download and streaming).
Here’s the tracklisting for the Super Deluxe Edition:
CD1 / LP 1 & 2: DIAMONDS AND PEARLS (REMASTERED)
Thunder (2023 Remaster)
Daddy Pop (2023 Remaster)
Diamonds and Pearls (2023 Remaster)
Cream (2023 Remaster)
Strollin’ (2023 Remaster)
Willing and Able (2023 Remaster)
Gett Off (2023 Remaster)
Walk Don’t Walk (2023 Remaster)
Jughead (2023 Remaster)
Money Don’t Matter 2 Night (2023 Remaster)
Push (2023 Remaster)
Insatiable (2023 Remaster)
Live 4 Love (2023 Remaster)
CD2 / LP 3 & 4: SINGLE MIXES & EDITS (REMASTERED)
Gett Off (Damn Near 10 Minutes)
Gett Off (Houstyle)
Violet the Organ Grinder
Gangster Glam
Horny Pony
Cream (NPG Mix)
Things Have Gotta Change (Tony M Rap)
Do Your Dance (KC’s Remix)
Insatiable (Edit)
Diamonds and Pearls (Edit)
Money Don’t Matter 2 Night (Edit)
Call the Law
Willing and Able (Edit)
Willing and Able (Video Version)
Thunder (DJ Fade)
CD 3 – 5 / LP 5 – 9: VAULT I, II, III
VAULT I
Schoolyard
My Tender Heart
Pain
Streetwalker
Lauriann
Darkside
Insatiable (Early Mix – Full Version)
Glam Slam ’91
Live 4 Love (Early Version)
Cream (Take 2)
Skip to My You My Darling
Diamonds and Pearls (Long Version)
All tracks previously unreleased
VAULT II
Daddy Pop (12″ Mix)
Martika’s Kitchen
Spirit
Open Book
Work That Fat
Horny Pony (Version 2)
Something Funky (This House Comes) (Band Version)
Hold Me
Blood on the Sheets
The Last Dance (Bang Pow Zoom and the Whole Nine)
Don’t Say U Love Me
All tracks previously unreleased
VAULT III
Get Blue
Tip o’ My Tongue
The Voice
Trouble
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Standing at the Altar
Hey U
Letter 4 Miles
I Pledge Allegiance to Your Love
Thunder Ballet
All tracks previously unreleased
CD 6 & 7 / LP 10 – 12: LIVE AT GLAM SLAM, 1992
Thunder
Daddy Pop
Diamonds And Pearls
Willing And Able
Jughead
The Sacrifice Of Victor
Nothing Compares 2 U
Thieves In The Temple
Sexy M.F.
Insatiable
Cream/Well Done/I Want U/In The Socket (Medley)
1999/Baby I’m A Star/Push (Medley)
Gett Off
Gett Off (Houstyle)
All tracks previously unreleased
BLU-RAY
LIVE AT GLAM SLAM, 1992
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, JANUARY 11, 1992
SPECIAL OLYMPICS, METRODOME, MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, JULY 1991
SOUNDCHECK – JULY 19, 1991:
Let’s Go Crazy/Baby I’m A Star/Push (Medley)
All tracks previously unreleased
SHOW – JULY 20, 1991:
Diamonds And Pearls
Let’s Go Crazy/Baby I’m A Star/Push (Medley)
All tracks previously unreleased
DIAMONDS AND PEARLS VIDEO COLLECTION
Introduction
Thunder (Live)
Gett Off
Cream
Diamonds And Pearls
Dr. Feelgood (Live)
Call The Law
Willing And Able
Jughead (Live)
Insatiable
Strollin’
Money Don’t Matter 2 Night
Live 4 Love (Live)