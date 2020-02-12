Subscribe
David Gilmour and Polly Samson plot ‘words and music’ tour

For her new Leonard Cohen-inspired novel A Theatre For Dreamers

Sam Richards
Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Polly Samson’s new novel, A Theatre For Dreamers, will be published by Bloomsbury on April 2.

It’s set among the bohemian community on the Greek Island of Hydra circa 1960, and features Leonard Cohen and his girlfriend Marianne Ihlen as characters.

Samson will launch the novel with three “evenings of words and music” alongside her husband David Gilmour. Each of these events will feature Polly Samson in conversation with journalist Rosie Boycott, readings, film and live music, including a new song “Yes, I Have Ghosts” written by Gilmour and Samson. Dates below:

Monday 30th March – Manchester, Royal Northern College of Music
Tuesday 31st March – Birmingham, Town Hall
Thursday 2nd April – London, Central Hall Westminster

Tickets go on sale on Friday (Feb 14) at 10am from here.

Ticket prices include a signed first edition of A Theatre For Dreamers and an exclusive portrait of Polly Samson and David Gilmour taken on Hydra and signed by them both.

