David Crosby announces two rare UK solo shows

He'll play Manchester and London in September

David Crosby has announced two UK solo shows for September. They’re his first live dates in Britain since he visited with Crosby, Stills & Nash in 2015.

The dates are as follows:

Saturday 15th September – Palace Theatre, Manchester

Sunday 16th September – O2 Shepherds Bush, London

Get Uncut delivered to your door – find out by clicking here!

Tickets are available here.

Billed as David Crosby & Friends, the shows promise an amalgamation of past hits with The Byrds, Crosby Stills & Nash and CPR, as well as tracks from his solo albums.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The August 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Prince on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive features on John Coltrane, Graham Nash, Cowboy Junkies, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Hawkwind, Jennifer Warnes, Teenage Fanclub, David Sylvian, Wilko Johnson and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Israel Nash, Dirty Projectors, Luluc, Ty Segall and White Fence, Nathan Salsburg and Gwenifer Raymond.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.