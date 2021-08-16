David Byrne’s American Utopia: Spike Lee’s film is heading to US cinemas

David Byrne‘s American Utopia is coming to US cinemas for a special one-off showing.

The acclaimed concert film, from director Spike Lee, is coming to cinemas in the US nationwide for a special one-night-only showing on September 15.

The event will also feature a new introduction from Byrne and will also show a never-before-seen conversation between Byrne and Lee, according to Deadline.

American Utopia is a concert film documenting Byrne‘s Broadway show of the same name.

In a 9/10 review of the film, Uncut called it “a dazzling blend of greatest-hits show, avant-garde ballet and timely political statement” and “a glorious celebration of music as unifying force, joy as an act of resistance”.

Meanwhile, Byrne‘s American Utopia stage show has been confirmed for a re-run on Broadway in 2021 after an initial 17-week return schedule was postponed last year due to the coronavirus crisis.

The show, which is based on Byrne’s 2018 album of the same name, will this time see a longer, six-month run in New York City’s theatre district, moving from The Hudson to the larger St. James Theatre on 44th street.

The Talking Heads frontman and solo artist is joined by an 11-piece mobile ensemble playing songs from American Utopia as well as other tracks from his solo catalogue and Talking Heads material.