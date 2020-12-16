Subscribe
David Bowie’s covers of John Lennon and Bob Dylan to be released on birthday 7″

"Mother" / "Tryin' To Get To Heaven" is out on January 8

Sam Richards

David Bowie’s previously unreleased covers of John Lennon’s “Mother” and Bob Dylan’s “Tryin’ To Get To Heaven” will be issued together as a 7″ single on January 8 2021, the date that would have been Bowie’s 74th birthday.

The 7” single is limited to 8147 numbered copies, referencing Bowie’s birth date of 8/1/47. 1000 of those will be on cream-coloured vinyl available only from the official David Bowie store and Warner Music’s Dig! store; the remainder will be black. Both tracks will be available to stream and download.

Originally recorded by John Lennon for his 1970 album John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band, Bowie’s version of “Mother” was produced by Tony Visconti in 1998 for a Lennon tribute that never came to fruition.

Bob Dylan’s original “Tryin’ To Get To Heaven” was released on his 1997 album Time Out Of Mind. Bowie’s version was recorded in February 1998 during the mixing sessions for the live album LiveAndWell.com.

Neil Young, Cocteau Twins, Captain Beefheart, Syd Barrett, The Weather Station, Stevie Wonder, Nancy Sinatra, Buzzcocks and Uncut’s 2021 Preview
