Guitarist Carlos Alomar and bassist George Murray – the two surviving members of David Bowie’s ‘DAM Trio’ who backed him on the Berlin Trilogy of albums – will tour together this autumn for the first time since 1979.

Advertisement

The Back To Berlin Tour 2025 – honouring David Bowie and third DAM Trio member Dennis Davis, who both died in 2016 – will also feature Bowie’s Live Aid guitarist Kevin Armstrong, singer Cunio, drummer Tal Bergman, keyboardist Axel Tosca and backing vocalist Lea Lorien. The audiovisual element of the show will be overseen by Bowie archivist and video editor, Nacho.

The band pledge to faithfully perform songs from Low, Heroes and Lodger, some of which never found their way into Bowie’s live sets.

“Where other bands have toured Bowie’s songs extensively since his passing, these songs haven’t been performed the way they were meant to be. Until now,” says Alomar. “The Spiders From Mars are well known, but the DAM Trio remains rock and roll’s best-kept secret. It’s time to honour our legacy, including Dennis’s.

Advertisement

“The fans we’ve met along the way are the ones who have driven this. We feel obliged to do it because they’ve waited so long for us to return to these songs. This could very well be our last spin of Europe.”

The tour begins on November 7 at Berlin’s Metropol – fittingly just a short walk from Hansa Studios where much of the Berlin Trilogy was recorded. See the full list of dates below. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday (January 31) from here.

Fri 7 Nov – Berlin, Metropol

Sun 9 Nov – Oslo, Santrum Scene

Tue 11 Nov – Gothenburg, Lorensbergsteatern

Wed 12 Nov—Malmo, Slagthusets Teater

Thu 13 Nov – Veji, Vejle Musikteater

Sat 15 Nov – Eindhoven, Muziekgebouw

Sun 16 Nov – Utrecht, Tivoli Vredenburg

Tue 18 Nov – Zurich, Volkshaus

Wed 19-Nov – Paris, Casino De Paris

Fri 21 Nov – Antwerp, Stadsschouwburg

Sun 23 Nov – Sheffield, Octagon

Mon 24 Nov – Liverpool, Philharmonic

Wed 26 Nov – Glasgow, The Old Fruitmarket, City Halls

Fri 28 Nov – London, Barbican

Sat 29 Nov – Bristol, Beacon Hall

Mon 1 Dec – Dublin, Vicar St