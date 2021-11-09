Dave Gahan announces intimate London performance of new album Imposter with Soulsavers

Dave Gahan & Soulsavers have announced an intimate live performance of their new covers album Imposter in London next month.

The Depeche Mode frontman and longtime collaborator Rich Machin will make an appearance for an intimate show at the Coliseum venue on December 5. Tickets, which you can purchase here, go on sale at 9am this Friday (November 12), the same day the record is released.

“To get to play this special album on a stage in front of people, with the same group of musicians who recorded the album, that’s really important to me,” Gahan said. “I’m incredibly excited to present it live.”

It comes after the pair recently shared the song, “The Dark End Of The Street” from the forthcoming album, which was originally written by Chips Moman and Dan Penn in 1966, and has been covered by Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton, Elvis Costello and Frank Black over the years.

They also recently shared their rendition of Cat Power’s “Metal Heart”.

Imposter was recorded and produced by Gahan and Machin in November 2019 at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La studios in Malibu, California. Dave Gahan & Soulsavers will release Imposter on November 12 via Columbia.