Damon Albarn teases concert film for forthcoming solo album

Damon Albarn has posted a teaser for what appears to be a concert film accompanying his forthcoming new album.

The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, the Blur frontman’s second solo album, is set to drop on November 12.

In the video shared yesterday (July 5), Albarn is seen tuning up with an ensemble who are readying themselves for a live performance.

The supposed concert film, made by Sublime Boulevards, arrives later today (July 6). Fans should keep their eyes peeled on Albarn’s social media for more information.

Albarn will head out on the road in support of his forthcoming album next year.

Additionally, his other band Gorillaz will headline The O2 in London on August 11, with appearances set for Boardmasters 2021 and Primavera Sound 2022.