Subscribe
News

Damon Albarn teases concert film for forthcoming solo album

The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows lands this autumn

By Charlotte Krol
Photo by Anna Barclay for Glastonbury Festival via Getty Images

Trending Now

Damon Albarn has posted a teaser for what appears to be a concert film accompanying his forthcoming new album.

The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, the Blur frontman’s second solo album, is set to drop on November 12.

In the video shared yesterday (July 5), Albarn is seen tuning up with an ensemble who are readying themselves for a live performance.

Advertisement

The supposed concert film, made by Sublime Boulevards, arrives later today (July 6). Fans should keep their eyes peeled on Albarn’s social media for more information.

Albarn will head out on the road in support of his forthcoming album next year.

Additionally, his other band Gorillaz will headline The O2 in London on August 11, with appearances set for Boardmasters 2021 and Primavera Sound 2022.

Originally published on NME
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Nirvana, Paul McCartney, Amy Winehouse, Altın Gün, Sly Stone, Grateful Dead, The Jam, Will Sergeant, Rodney Crowell, Sparks, Rodrigo Amarante, Lump, Jakob Dylan and PJ Harvey
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Butch Vig -

Butch Vig on recording Nevermind: “Little did we know that Nirvana would be putting the nail in the coffin of hair metal”

From the Smart Studio in Wisconsin – via $2 pitchers of beer at the Friendly Tavern – to Los Angeles’ legendary Sound City, Butch Vig guides us through the Nevermind recording sessions. Stand by for food fights with L7, encounters with Billy Corgan and Europe and sojourns at the “Cokewood Apartments”
Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More