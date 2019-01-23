Curtis Mayfield’s early solo albums remastered for new box set

Keep On Keeping On: Studio Albums 1970-74 is out on February 22

Curtis Mayfield’s first four solo albums have been remastered for a new box set, Keep On Keeping On, to be released by Rhino on February 22.

The LP or CD set includes Curtis (1970), Roots (1971), Back To The World (1973) and Sweet Exorcist (1974) – though not Mayfield’s 1972 Superfly soundtrack.

