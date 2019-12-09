Crowded House reunite for 2020 UK tour

The reunited Crowded House have announced a European tour for summer 2020.

Fresh from his stint with Fleetwood Mac, Neil Finn will front the current line-up of the band alongside co-founder Nick Seymour. They’ll be joined by original producer Mitchell Froom, as well as Finn’s sons Liam Finn and Elroy Finn.

Peruse the UK tourdates below:

Tuesday, June 16 Cardiff, UK Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday, June 17 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro

Thursday, June 18 Birmingham, UK Arena Birmingham

Thursday, July 2 Manchester, UK Castlefield Bowl

Saturday, July 4 London, UK Roundhouse

Sunday, July 5 London, UK Roundhouse

Tickets go on sale on Friday (December 13) at 9am from here. A press release states that “the band also recently noted that they are spending time in the studio with new music on the horizon”.