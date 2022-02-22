Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser announces first release in 13 years

Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser has announced her first new release in 13 years as part of this year’s Record Store Day output.

The Cocteau Twins singer’s last record came in 2009 with the single “Moses”, although she has collaborated with other artists on their own material since then.

In April, she will share a new five-song EP under the name Sun’s Signature – a new project she has formed with her partner Damon Reece, who has played the drums for Spiritualized among other artists. The self-titled EP will feature some familiar tracks to Fraser fans, including the rare 2000 single “Underwater” and two songs she played during a solo appearance at 2012’s Meltdown Festival, “Golden Air” and “Make Lovely The Day”.

The record will be completed by two tracks called “Bluedusk” and “Apples”. The EP will be released via Rough Trade on April 23.

Among the collaborative projects Fraser has taken on in recent years is work with Oneohtrix Point Never on a new version of his track “Tales From The Trash Stratum”. The reworked take on the song was released last year and sees Fraser’s vocals laid over plucked strings and keys, which replace the original’s frantic, glitching synths.

In 2020, meanwhile, she teamed up with Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi, appearing on his track “Cannibal”. “When Sigur Rós was starting, we were always compared to Cocteau Twins and I really didn’t like that,” Jónsi said at the time. “I hated being compared to anybody. Then I got really into Cocteau Twins like two or three years ago. They’re so good. I understood the comparison then.”

Fraser’s new release is one of hundreds of new records that have been announced for this year’s Record Store Day. Returning for the 15th time, RSD will see hundreds of vinyl, CD and cassette releases sold exclusively through independent record shops – with over 260 stores from every corner of the UK and thousands around the world taking part in the celebrations.

The releases for 2022 include output from the likes of Blur, Taylor Swift, Elvis, Bring Me The Horizon, Pinkpantheress, Sam Fender, Blondie and many more. Check out the full list here.