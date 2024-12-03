The first winners of January’s UK Americana Awards have been announced, with Candi Staton to receive the International Lifetime Achievement Award, Lyle Lovett the International Trailblazer Award, and CMAT the UK/Ireland Trailblazer Award.

A host of other award-winners will be revealed at the ceremony – taking place at London’s Hackney Church on January 23 – with Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Waxahatchee, Bonny Light Horseman, Brown Horse, Katherine Priddy, Jason Isbell, Kacey Musgraves and Hurray For The Riff Raff all among the nominees (see the full list below).

The ceremony is the culmination of UK Americana Week powered by Sweet Home Alabama, with a number of showcase gigs taking place across Hackney from January 20-23 featuring the likes of Chloe Foy, Ferris & Sylvester, Willie Watson, Robert Vincent and many more. You can view the full line-up and buy tickets for all events here.

UK ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Elles Bailey

Ferris & Sylvester

Hannah White

Katherine Priddy

Robert Vincent

The Heavy Heavy

UK ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Elles Bailey – Beneath The Neon Glow

Hannah White – Sweet Revolution

Kathryn Williams & Withered Hand – Willson Williams

Nina Nesbitt – Mountain Music

The Hanging Stars – On A Golden Shore

The Heavy Heavy – One of a Kind

UK SONG OF THE YEAR

Blue Rose Code – “Sadie”

Brown Horse – “Stealing Horses”

Jack Francis – “Failure”

Nina Nesbitt – “Pages”

Our Man In The Field – “L’Etranger”

Robert Vincent – “Follow What You Love and Love Will Follow”

UK INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR

Ashley Campbell

Henry Senior Jr

Joe Coombs

Joe Harvey White

Joe Wilkins

Keiron Marshall

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bonny Light Horseman

Charley Crockett

Jason Isbell

Larkin Poe

Sierra Ferrell

Waxahatchee

INTERNATIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

American Aquarium – The Fear Of Standing Still

Bonny Light Horseman – Keep Me On Your Mind/See You Free

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Woodland

Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well

Kyshona – Legacy

Willie Watson – Willie Watson

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – “Empty Trainload of Sky”

Hurray For The Riff Raff – “Buffalo”

Julian Taylor & Allison Russell – “Pathways”

Kyshona – “The Echo”

Lizzie No – “The Heartbreak Store”

Sierra Ferrell – “American Dreaming”

LIVE ACT OF THE YEAR

Ben Ottewell & Ian Ball (of Gomez)

Campbell Jensen

Danny & The Champions of the World

Kezia Gill

Lola Kirke

Morganway

Savannah Gardner

Skinny Lister

The Heavy Heavy

Wunderhorse