The first winners of January's UK Americana Awards have been announced, with Candi Staton to receive the International Lifetime Achievement Award, Lyle Lovett the International Trailblazer Award, and CMAT the UK/Ireland Trailblazer Award. THE REVIEW OF 2024, NICK CAVE, ALICE COLTRANE, ELVIS COSTE...
The first winners of January’s UK Americana Awards have been announced, with Candi Staton to receive the International Lifetime Achievement Award, Lyle Lovett the International Trailblazer Award, and CMAT the UK/Ireland Trailblazer Award.
THE REVIEW OF 2024, NICK CAVE, ALICE COLTRANE, ELVIS COSTELLO, KRIS KRISTOFFERSON, CASSANDRA JENKINS AND MORE STAR IN THE NEW UNCUT – ORDER A COPY HERE!
A host of other award-winners will be revealed at the ceremony – taking place at London’s Hackney Church on January 23 – with Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Waxahatchee, Bonny Light Horseman, Brown Horse, Katherine Priddy, Jason Isbell, Kacey Musgraves and Hurray For The Riff Raff all among the nominees (see the full list below).
The ceremony is the culmination of UK Americana Week powered by Sweet Home Alabama, with a number of showcase gigs taking place across Hackney from January 20-23 featuring the likes of Chloe Foy, Ferris & Sylvester, Willie Watson, Robert Vincent and many more. You can view the full line-up and buy tickets for all events here.
UK ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Elles Bailey
Ferris & Sylvester
Hannah White
Katherine Priddy
Robert Vincent
The Heavy Heavy
UK ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Elles Bailey – Beneath The Neon Glow
Hannah White – Sweet Revolution
Kathryn Williams & Withered Hand – Willson Williams
Nina Nesbitt – Mountain Music
The Hanging Stars – On A Golden Shore
The Heavy Heavy – One of a Kind
UK SONG OF THE YEAR
Blue Rose Code – “Sadie”
Brown Horse – “Stealing Horses”
Jack Francis – “Failure”
Nina Nesbitt – “Pages”
Our Man In The Field – “L’Etranger”
Robert Vincent – “Follow What You Love and Love Will Follow”
UK INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR
Ashley Campbell
Henry Senior Jr
Joe Coombs
Joe Harvey White
Joe Wilkins
Keiron Marshall
INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bonny Light Horseman
Charley Crockett
Jason Isbell
Larkin Poe
Sierra Ferrell
Waxahatchee
INTERNATIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR
American Aquarium – The Fear Of Standing Still
Bonny Light Horseman – Keep Me On Your Mind/See You Free
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Woodland
Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well
Kyshona – Legacy
Willie Watson – Willie Watson
INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – “Empty Trainload of Sky”
Hurray For The Riff Raff – “Buffalo”
Julian Taylor & Allison Russell – “Pathways”
Kyshona – “The Echo”
Lizzie No – “The Heartbreak Store”
Sierra Ferrell – “American Dreaming”
LIVE ACT OF THE YEAR
Ben Ottewell & Ian Ball (of Gomez)
Campbell Jensen
Danny & The Champions of the World
Kezia Gill
Lola Kirke
Morganway
Savannah Gardner
Skinny Lister
The Heavy Heavy
Wunderhorse