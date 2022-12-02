Lindsey Buckingham pays tribute to “musical comrade” Christine McVie

Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac has paid tribute to his ex-bandmate Christine McVie following her passing on November 30.

In a handwritten note posted on Instagram, the lead guitarist wrote: “Christine McVie’s sudden passing is profoundly heartbreaking. Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister. For over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today.”

“I feel very lucky to have known her. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on through that body of work and that legacy.”

Advertisement

Buckingham joins Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood in paying respects to McVie. Nicks addressed her tribute to her “best friend in the whole world”, writing, “since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day. (Written by the Ladies Haim). It’s all I can do now…”

Fleetwood reminded fans to cherish their loved ones in his tribute to McVie, writing, “Part of my heart has flown away today..I will miss everything about you Christine McVie. Memories abound..they fly to me.”

McVie passed away on November 30 after suffering a short illness, though the cause of her death has not been disclosed publicly. The singer-songwriter, who penned “Little Lies”, “Everywhere”, and “Songbird” among many other timeless hits, left the band shortly after they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 but reunited with the group in 2014.