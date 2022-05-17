Check out the full catalogue for Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood’s Test Specimens art exhibition

Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood’s upcoming art exhibition Test Specimens is now being previewed online – you can check out the full catalogue of drawings below.

Test Specimens, an exhibition of 60 drawings by the Radiohead frontman and Donwood (who has created the cover art for all of Radiohead’s albums since The Bends in 1995), will go on display at 8 Duke Street in London from May 25-29.

The artwork was all created by Yorke and Donwood between 1999 and 2001 when the pair were working on art for Radiohead’s albums Kid A (2000) and Amnesiac (2001).

“Test Specimens offers an extraordinary, intimate glimpse into the minds of these creative geniuses at a pivotal moment in British cultural history,” curator Siobhan Andrews Kapoor said in a statement. “For us the viewers, it’s a privilege to be let behind the scenes and explore this fantastical world for ourselves.”

Donwood confirmed earlier May 16 that the full catalogue for Test Specimens is now available to view online, which you can see here.

the catalogue for ‘test specimens’, an exhibition of drawings by me and thom is online: https://t.co/Hdkey7cGAf pic.twitter.com/0coiNW29eZ — Stanley Donwood (@StanleyDonwood) May 16, 2022

A limited number of timed entry tickets for Test Specimens are available to book here.

Tin Man Art, who are presenting the exhibition, said in a statement last month: “We’re opening the pages of Thom and Stanley’s sketchbooks to the public for the first time, following the frenzy of interest over the exhibition of works associated with Kid A and Amnesiac at Christie’s during Frieze week last year.

“These pieces were made at a time of war and political upheaval, strangely enough mirrored by today’s tinderbox climate, making the timing particularly poignant. The message holds true: humanity can be chaotic and cruel, but art, collaboration and invention can shine a light in any darkness.”