Subscribe
News

Cardiacs frontman Tim Smith has died, aged 59

He had led the cult band since 1977

Sam Richards
Credit: Brigitte Engl/Redferns

Trending Now

BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, Tim Buckley and Flaming Lips: inside the new Uncut

Just before the Summer Solstice, I posted our Halftime Report on the year’s best music on here, comprising 72...
Read more
FeaturesGraeme Thomson - 0

John Martyn’s Inside Out: “It wasn’t just a mad, drug-crazed romp”

The making of Solid Air's glorious, unruly follow-up
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

The 7th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

Sufjan Stevens, Bill Callahan, Sarah Davachi, David Gilmour… and Sun Ra Arkestra!
Read more
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing the Ultimate Music Guide to Wilco

It’s been 25 years since the first Wilco album, the fiery AM, and it’s an anniversary we felt like...
Read more

Cardiacs frontman Tim Smith has died, aged 59.

Smith formed Cardiac Arrest in 1977 with his brother Jim, officially becoming Cardiacs on the release of their cassette-only 1981 album Toy World. Their unique mix of punk and prog gained the band a cult following over the course of a further seven albums, all on their own Alphabet Business Concern label. High profile fans included Thom Yorke, Graham Coxon and Mike Patton of Faith No More.

Smith suffered a heart attack in 2008, which left him with severe brain damage and a condition called dystonia that severely impaired his ability to move and speak. A kickstarter campaign was launched in 2018 to help fund his treatment, reaching its £40,000 goal in under 24 hours. A final Cardiacs album, LSD, remains unfinished.

Advertisement

No cause of death has been confirmed, but the official Cardiacs Facebook page posted a link to the song “Heaven Heven” by Cardiacs side-project The Sea Nymphs, which took its lyrics from a Gerard Manley Hopkins poem:

“I have desired to go
Where springs not fail,
To fields where flies no sharp and sided hail
And a few lilies blow.

And I have asked to be
Where no storms come,
Where the green swell is in the havens dumb,
And out of the swing of the sea.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Magazines

Uncut – September 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Bravo! As they celebrate 25 years of recording, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to one of the world’s most adventurous and self-examining bands:...
Publications

Wilco – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
Magazines

Uncut – August 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Introducing the fully-updated, deluxe edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to the music of Paul Weller. Featuring a wealth of spiky archive interviews and...
Publications

Paul Weller – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Bob Marley, Marc Bolan, John Prine, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joy Division, Joan As Police Woman, Irmin Schmidt, Paul Weller and Captain Beefheart
Magazines

Uncut – July 2020

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Magazines

Uncut – September 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Bravo! As they celebrate 25 years of recording, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to one of the world’s most adventurous and self-examining bands:...
Publications

Wilco – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
Magazines

Uncut – August 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Introducing the fully-updated, deluxe edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to the music of Paul Weller. Featuring a wealth of spiky archive interviews and...
Publications

Paul Weller – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Bob Marley, Marc Bolan, John Prine, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joy Division, Joan As Police Woman, Irmin Schmidt, Paul Weller and Captain Beefheart
Magazines

Uncut – July 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating 50 years of Kraftwerk and the life of their late co-founder Florian Schneider, this 124 page premium publication tells the story of the...
Publications

Kraftwerk – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.