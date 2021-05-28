Caravan unveil 37-disc box set, including hours of unreleased live material

Canterbury scene standard-bearers Caravan have announced a comprehensive 37-disc box set, containing all their studio and live albums on CD, plus 11 discs of previously unreleased live recordings.

Who Do You Think We Are? will be released by Madfish on August 20 in a limited edition of 2,500 copies worldwide.

The box also contains Steven Wilsons 5.1 surround sound mix of In The Land Of Grey And Pink, a DVD of European TV performances from 197181, two books featuring rare Caravan photos and memorabilia, photos signed by the three surviving members of the original Caravan line-up – Pye Hastings, Richard Sinclair and David Sinclair – a Caravan-centric map of Canterbury, a Caravan family tree poster and two replica 1970s gig posters.

Watch a trailer for Who Do You Think We Are? below and pre-order here.