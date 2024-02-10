Can’s Damo Suzuki has died aged 74

His tenure coincided with the band’s most acclaimed releases

Can vocalist Damo Suzuki has died, aged 74.

His death was confirmed by the band, who posted on their Instagram today (February 10, 2024):

It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of our wonderful friend Damo Suzuki, yesterday, Friday 9th February 2024.

His boundless creative energy has touched so many over the whole world, not just with Can, but also with his all continent spanning Network Tour. Damo’s kind soul and cheeky smile will be forever missed.

He will be joining Michael, Jaki and Holger for a fantastic jam!

Lots of love to his family and children.

Born Kenji Suzuki on January 16, 1950, he left Japan as a teenager, travelling round Europe – where he was spotted busking in Munich by Can’s Jaki Liebezeit and Holger Czukay, who invited him to join them onstage that night.

Suzuki made his debut with Can on “Don’t Turn the Light On, Leave Me Alone” on 1970’s Soundtracks, which also featured two tracks from their recently departed vocalist Malcolm Mooney.

Suzuki went on to appear on the band’s peerless run of early ’70s albums – 1971’s Tago Mago, 1972’s Eye Bamyasi and 1973’s Future Days.

After leaving Can, Suzuki stepped away from music to become a Jehovah’s Witness, returning to music in 1983 with Damo Suzuki’s Network – touring extensively, he would form ad hoc ensembles for each location.

Suzuki’s most recent album Arkaoda was released in 2022. His battle with cancer was the subject of a 2022 documentary, Energy.

Can Live In Paris 1973 is due for release on February 23; it’s the first instalment of the band’s live releases to feature Suzuki on vocals.