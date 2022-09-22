Can, Thelonious Monk and Willy DeVille films for this year’s Doc’N Roll Film Festival

Doc´n Roll Film Festival have announced their programme for this year edition.

ORDER NOW: Björk is on the cover of the latest issue of Uncut

The festival – which runs across the UK – takes place between October 27 and November 13.

This year, it opens with A Film About Studio Electrophonique, filmmaker James Taylor’s new documentary focusing on the Sheffield home studio where the first recordings by bands that became The Human League, ABC, Heaven 17, Def Leppard, Clock DVA and Pulp were made.

Advertisement

Other films screening include Energy: A Documentary about Damo Suzuki, focussing on the former Can singer, Fat White Family: Moonbathing in February, Getting It Back: The Story of Cymande and Heaven Stood Still: The Incarnations of Willy DeVille.

There’s also Rewind And Play: Thelonious Monk, which revisits a confrontational TV interview from 1969.

You can find more info about all the films by clicking here.

Outside London, the Doc´n Roll Film Festival visits:

Birkenhead (November 6 – 13)

Birmingham (November 1 – 6)

Brighton (October 26 – November 4)

Bristol (October 29 – November 11)

Cardiff (November 8 – 14)

Glasgow (November 1 – 4)

Edinburgh (November 5 – 8)

Exeter (November 2 to 7)

Liverpool (November 5 – 11)

Manchester (November 2 – 7)

Newcastle (November 2 – 7)

Nottingham (October 31 – 5 November 5)

Sheffield (November 10 – 13)