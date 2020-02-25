Cambridge Folk Festival adds Patty Griffin and more

Cambridge Folk Festival – which this year takes place on the weekend of July 30–August 2 in the grounds of Cherry Hinton Hall, Cambridge – has added a number of new names to the line-up.

Following her recent Grammy award for Best Folk Album, Patty Griffin makes her second appearance at the festival. She’s joined by Seth Lakeman, Julie Fowlis, Chico Trujillo, The Delines, Elephant Sessions and Sam Lee, among others.

Artists previously announced include Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Seasick Steve, Suzanne Vega, Lankum, Martha Wainwright and Fatoumata Diawara.

Advertisement

Day and weekend tickets are now available from here.