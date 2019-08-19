Bruce Springsteen’s Western Stars film due this autumn

Features every song on the album performed with an orchestra in his barn

Bruce Springsteen has unveiled details of his Western Stars film, coming to select cinemas this autumn following a world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September.

Springsteen co-directed the film (alongside longtime collaborator Thom Zimny). It features him performing all 13 songs on the album, backed up by a band and a full orchestra, under the cathedral ceiling of his historic nearly-100-year-old barn.

You can read much more about Springsteen's UK No. 1 album Western Stars here.

