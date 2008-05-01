Bruce Springsteen Back Catalogue To Be Reissued

Deluxe versions of 17 albums will coincide with The Boss' UK Satdium tour

Columbia records are to reissue 17 albums from Bruce Springsteen‘s back catalogue next month.

The 17 albums include everything from The Boss’ 1973 debut Greetings From Asbury Park to the five CD Live 1975-1985 collection.

The limited edition releases also including ’82’s Nebraska, 87’s Tunnel of Love and 95’s The Ghost of Tom Joad will all come packaged in deluxe double cardboard sleeves featuring the original vinyl artwork.

All the albums will be released on May 19, just prior to The Boss’ Ireland and UK stadium shows, which include the first shows to be performed at Arsenal Football Club’s home ground, the Emirates Stadium.

The full Springsteen dates are:

Dublin, ÉIRE, RDS Arena (May 22/ 23/25)



Manchester, Old Trafford (28)



Emirates Stadium (30/ 31)



Cardiff Millennium Stadium (June 14)

The full list of albums being reissued as collector’s editions are:

Greetings From Asbury Park, NJ.



The Wile, The innocent & The E Street Shuffle



Born To Run



Darkness On The Edge Of Town



Nebraska



Born In The USA



Tunnel Of Love



Human Touch



Lucky Town



In Concert/ MTV Unplugged



Greatest Hits



The Ghost Of Tom Joad



18 Tracks



The Rising



The River



Live In New York City



Live 1975 – 1985

Pic credit: Phil Wallis