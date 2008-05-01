Bruce Springsteen Back Catalogue To Be Reissued

Deluxe versions of 17 albums will coincide with The Boss' UK Satdium tour
Columbia records are to reissue 17 albums from Bruce Springsteen‘s back catalogue next month.
The 17 albums include everything from The Boss’ 1973 debut Greetings From Asbury Park to the five CD Live 1975-1985 collection.
The limited edition releases also including ’82’s Nebraska, 87’s Tunnel of Love and 95’s The Ghost of Tom Joad will all come packaged in deluxe double cardboard sleeves featuring the original vinyl artwork.
All the albums will be released on May 19, just prior to The Boss’ Ireland and UK stadium shows, which include the first shows to be performed at Arsenal Football Club’s home ground, the Emirates Stadium.
The full Springsteen dates are:
Dublin, ÉIRE, RDS Arena (May 22/ 23/25)
Manchester, Old Trafford (28)
Emirates Stadium (30/ 31)
Cardiff Millennium Stadium (June 14)
The full list of albums being reissued as collector’s editions are:
Greetings From Asbury Park, NJ.
The Wile, The innocent & The E Street Shuffle
Born To Run
Darkness On The Edge Of Town
Nebraska
Born In The USA
Tunnel Of Love
Human Touch
Lucky Town
In Concert/ MTV Unplugged
Greatest Hits
The Ghost Of Tom Joad
18 Tracks
The Rising
The River
Live In New York City
Live 1975 – 1985
Pic credit: Phil Wallis