Brittany Howard, Big Thief and Phoebe Bridgers nominated for Grammys

Brittany Howard, Big Thief and Phoebe Bridgers have been nominated in multiple categories for the 2021 Grammy Awards. The ceremony will take place on January 31, hosted by Trevor Noah.

Howard picked up five nominations, including Best Rock Song for “Stay High”, Best Alternative Album for Jaime, Best R&B Performance for “Goat Head” and Best American Roots Performance for “Short And Sweet”.

Her other nomination is in the Best Rock Performance category, as part of an all-female (or female-fronted) shortlist that also includes Fiona Apple, Big Thief, Phoebe Bridgers, Haim and Grace Potter.

Fontaines DC’s A Hero’s Death has been nominated for Best Rock Album, alongside efforts by Michael Kiwanuka, Grace Potter, Sturgill Simpson and The Strokes.

The Best Americana Album category includes Courtney Marie Andrews, Hiss Golden Messenger, Sarah Jarosz, Marcus King and Lucinda Williams.

Meanwhile Bonny Light Horseman, Leonard Cohen, Laura Marling, The Secret Sisters and Gillian Welch / David Rawlings are up for Best Folk Album.

See the full list of nominees here.