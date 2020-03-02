Brian Wilson announces Good Vibrations greatest hits tour

Brian Wilson’s Good Vibrations greatest hits tour reaches the UK in the spring, with 12 newly-announced dates in May and June.

Wilson will be joined by fellow erstwhile Beach Boys Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin to perform songs from throughout his career, both with The Beach Boys and as a solo artist. Check out the dates below:

Sunday May 31st – The Dome, Brighton

Monday June 1st – Royal Albert Hall, London

Thursday June 4th – SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

Saturday June 6th – The Sage, Gateshead

Monday June 8th – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tuesday June 9th – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Wednesday June 10th – Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

Friday June 12th – Bournemouth International Centre

Saturday June 13th – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Sunday June 14th – Leeds Town Hall, Leeds

Tuesday June 16th – Blackpool Opera, Blackpool

Wednesday June 17th – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

Advertisement

Tickets go on sale on Friday (March 6) from Brian Wilson’s official site.