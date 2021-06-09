Brian Eno launches new Sonos Radio HD station, The Lighthouse

Brian Eno yesterday (June 8) launched a new Sonos Radio HD station, called The Lighthouse, which will delve into his extensive archive of work.

ORDER NOW: The July 2021 issue of Uncut

The Lighthouse will see Eno exclusively share unreleased music from his archive, covering pieces written and composed earlier from his career until now. “The music that will be broadcast from The Lighthouse covers a pretty broad period,” he said in a statement.

“The earliest track we have at the moment is from 1990. We will be adding more pieces as time goes on. New pieces will be entering the mix and some of that will go back even further. You will be listening to a sequence of tracks which will be randomly generated, chosen by chance so there is the possibility of odd, I hope exciting collisions – things that are very slow next to things that are very fast next to things that have no tempo, no pulse at all.”

Advertisement

Eno’s station will include a series of three programs, each hosted by the musician and starting with Program 1. In them, he will give insight into the unreleased material and explain why he has decided to open up his archive to the world.

Fans can tune into Program 1 on The Lighthouse from today on Sonos Radio HD or for free to all Sonos customers through the in-app Sonos Sound System archive. Listeners everywhere can also hear the show on Mixcloud.

Eno joins a range of fellow acclaimed musicians including Björk, The Chemical Brothers, FKA Twigs and D’Angelo in curating a station for Sonos Radio.