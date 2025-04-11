Brian Eno and Beatie Wolfe have announced two collaborative albums. Luminal and Lateral will be released together on June 6 through Verve Records. You can hear ”Suddenly” and ”Big Empty Country (Edit)”, from Luminal and Lateral respectively, below.

Eno and Wolfe first met through their environmental work when they gave a South By South West talk on ‘Art and Climate’.

The pair then met again when they were each showing their visual and conceptual art pieces at separate galleries in London. Their musical collaboration, which was recorded sporadically by the pair through 2024, grew out of those meetings.

According to the pair, Luminal is Dream music. Lateral is Space music

You can pre-order the albums here, including CD and exclusive colour biovinyl manufactured using eco-friendly materials.

The tracklisting for Luminal is:



Milky Sleep

Hopelessly At Ease

My Lovely Days

Play On

Shhh

Suddenly

A Ceiling and a Lifeboat

And Live Again

Breath March

Never Was It Now

What We Are

The tracklisting for Lateral is:



CD Tracklist

Big Empty Country

Vinyl Tracklist

Big Empty Country (Day)

Big Empty Country (Night)

Digital Tracklist

Big Empty Country Pt. I

Big Empty Country Pt. II

Big Empty Country Pt. III

Big Empty Country Pt. IV

Big Empty Country Pt. V

Big Empty Country Pt. VI

Big Empty Country Pt. VII

Big Empty Country Pt. VIII