Brian Eno and Beatie Wolfe have announced two collaborative albums. Luminal and Lateral will be released together on June 6 through Verve Records. You can hear ”Suddenly” and ”Big Empty Country (Edit)”, from Luminal and Lateral respectively, below.
Eno and Wolfe first met through their environmental work when they gave a South By South West talk on ‘Art and Climate’.
The pair then met again when they were each showing their visual and conceptual art pieces at separate galleries in London. Their musical collaboration, which was recorded sporadically by the pair through 2024, grew out of those meetings.
According to the pair, Luminal is Dream music. Lateral is Space music
You can pre-order the albums here, including CD and exclusive colour biovinyl manufactured using eco-friendly materials.
The tracklisting for Luminal is:
Milky Sleep
Hopelessly At Ease
My Lovely Days
Play On
Shhh
Suddenly
A Ceiling and a Lifeboat
And Live Again
Breath March
Never Was It Now
What We Are
The tracklisting for Lateral is:
CD Tracklist
Big Empty Country
Vinyl Tracklist
Big Empty Country (Day)
Big Empty Country (Night)
Digital Tracklist
Big Empty Country Pt. I
Big Empty Country Pt. II
Big Empty Country Pt. III
Big Empty Country Pt. IV
Big Empty Country Pt. V
Big Empty Country Pt. VI
Big Empty Country Pt. VII
Big Empty Country Pt. VIII