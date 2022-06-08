Bonny Light Horseman unveil new album, Rolling Golden Holy

Bonny Light Horseman have announced details of their new album, Rolling Golden Holy.

Produced by the band’s Josh Kaufman, the follow up to self-titled debut will be released on October 7 2022, via 37d03d Records. Click here to pre-order.

You can hear “California”, from the new album, here.

The tracklisting for Rolling Golden Holy is:

Exile

Comrade Sweetheart

California

Summer Dream

Gone By Fall

Sweetbread

Someone To Weep For Me

Fleur De Lis

Once On Another Day

Fair Annie

Cold Rain and Snow

Bonny Light Horseman are currently on tour in America supporting Bon Iver and have announced their own headline dates there in the Autumn. Full run here.