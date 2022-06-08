Bonny Light Horseman announce new album, Rolling Golden Holy

Bonny Light Horseman have announced details of their new album, Rolling Golden Holy.
Produced by the band’s Josh Kaufman, the follow up to self-titled debut will be released on October 7 2022, via 37d03d Records. Click here to pre-order.
You can hear “California”, from the new album, here.
The tracklisting for Rolling Golden Holy is:
Exile
Comrade Sweetheart
California
Summer Dream
Gone By Fall
Sweetbread
Someone To Weep For Me
Fleur De Lis
Once On Another Day
Fair Annie
Cold Rain and Snow
Bonny Light Horseman are currently on tour in America supporting Bon Iver and have announced their own headline dates there in the Autumn. Full run here.