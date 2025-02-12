Bon Iver’s new album SABLE, fABLE will be released by Jagjaguwar on April 11. The first three tracks will be familiar from last year’s SABLE EP, but whereas those songs are “sparse and solitary”, the rest of the album “looks towards a vibrant future filled with light, purpose and possibility”.
The album was produced by Justin Vernon and Jim-E Stack, and was primarily recorded at Vernon’s April Base studio in Wisconsin. Guests include Danielle Haim, Dijon and Flock Of Dimes. A new single, “Everything Is Peaceful Love”, will be released on Friday (Feburary 14 – Valentine’s Day).
Check out the tracklisting below and pre-order SABLE, fABLE here.
THINGS BEHIND THINGS BEHIND THINGS
S P E Y S I D E
AWARDS SEASON
Short Story
Everything Is Peaceful Love
Walk Home
Day One (feat. Dijon and Flock of Dimes)
From
I’ll Be There
If Only I Could Wait (feat. Danielle Haim)
There’s A Rhythmn
Au Revoir