Bobby Weir has announced a very special show with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

The Grateful Dead co-founder will be joined by his Wolf Bros bandmates: Don Was on bass, along with Dead & Company‘s Jeff Chimenti on piano and Jay Lane on drums.

This orchestral project debuted in America in 2022 with a sold-out four-night run at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., where Weir and his bandmates performed with the National Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets for the Royal Albert Hall performance will be available through a series of presales beginning Wednesday, April 2 at 2PM BST and the general on sale will follow on Friday, April 4 at 4PM BST. Fans can sign up for the artist presale here.