Bob Dylan’s Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour continues! Show 2: Stockholm

Bob Dylan‘s Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour continues to make its way through Europe.

Following on from the tour debut at Norway’s Oslo Spektrum on September 25, Dylan and his band played Stockholm’s 16,000 capacity Avicii Arena last night [September 27].

According to Boblinks, Dylan and his band played:

Watching The River Flow (Bob on piano)

Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine) (Bob on piano)

I Contain Multitudes (Bob on piano)

False Prophet (Bob on piano)

When I Paint My Masterpiece (Bob on piano with full backing band)

Black Rider (Bob center stage then on piano)

My Own Version of You (Bob on piano)

I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight (Bob on piano)

Crossing The Rubicon (Bob on piano)

To Be Alone With You (Bob on piano)

Key West (Philosopher Pirate) (Bob on piano)

Gotta Serve Somebody (Bob on piano)

I’ve Made Up My Mind To Give Myself To You (Bob on piano)

That Old Black Magic (Bob on piano)

Mother of Muses (Bob on piano)

Goodbye Jimmy Reed (Bob on piano)

— Band introductions (Bob on piano)

Every Grain of Sand (Bob on harp and piano)

While the setlist was identical to the Oslo show, there were a couple of changes to the songs. There was no Bob on guitar at the start of “Watching The River Flow”, while he reverted back to full band arrangement on “When I Paint My Masterpiece”.

According to reports, Dylan was in high spirits. Here’s a post by Jonas Åhlund in the Facebook group, Dylanology Revisited:

“Funny moment from tonight’s show in Stockholm. In the middle of the band introduction, just before last song ‘Every Grain Of Sand’, Dylan pretends to be starting on ‘Love Sick’. I don’t know why, maybe just to mess with the band a little? He starts ‘I’m walking… through streets that are dead…’. Then he introduces another musician. Then he continues: ”walking with you in my head…”. The musicians look at each other. Then Dylan says ‘Just kidding.’.”

Dylan’s next show is on Thursday, September 29 in Gothenburg, Sweden. He reaches the UK on October 19, for a 12-date tour that includes four nights at the London Palladium. This will be Bob’s first UK tour for five years.