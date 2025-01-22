Bob Dylan has announced his first live show of the year.

Dylan, who appeared to finish his Rough & Rowdy Ways tour last November at the Royal Albert Hall, has now announced a new date for the tour.

Advertisement

THE FEBRUARY 2025 ISSUE OF UNCUT, STARRING THE BAND, THE YARDBIRDS, SHARON VAN ETTEN, KEITH RICHARDS, THE VERVE, ASWAD AND MORE IS AVAILABLE TO ORDER NOW

Dylan will now perform at the Tulsa Theater on Tuesday, March 25. On the venue’s website, the show is branded with the Rough & Rowdy Ways tour logo. The “2021 – ’24” date stamp from previous tour literature has been removed, though, implying the tour is now an ongoing project.

Tickets go on sale on January 25.

Advertisement

It’s been a good start to the year for Dylan. The success of the A Complete Unknown biopic has given Dylan’s catalogue a healthy bump. According to Billboard, Dylan’s weekly streaming numbers have grown by roughly 150% since before the film was released in America in December.