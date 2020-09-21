Subscribe
News

Bob Dylan revives Theme Time Radio Hour

A new whiskey-themed episode airs later today

Sam Richards
Credit: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Trending Now

BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

PJ Harvey, Tom Petty, Idles and more star in the new Uncut

In this issue, John Fogerty talks about the influence that one of his favourite bands had on Creedence Clearwater...
Read more
FeaturesGraeme Thomson - 0

Toots Hibbert: “Believe in what you believe in”

The Maytals frontman has passed away, aged 77. Here's one of his last interviews
Read more
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing the Ultimate Music Guide to the Grateful Dead

Meeting your heroes can be disappointing. As you’ll read in our new Ultimate Music Guide, when Melody Maker’s Steve...
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

The 10th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

William Tyler, New Order, Todd Rundgren, Gwenifer Raymond and much more
Read more

Bob Dylan has recorded a new episode of his Theme Time Radio Hour programme, due for broadcast later today (September 21) via Sirius XM.

Dylan last hosted the show in 2009 but has revived the format in order to highlight his recent Tennessee bourbon collaboration with Heaven’s Door. Naturally, the theme of the new show is whiskey.

“It’s been so long, I’m not even sure if we should call it Theme Time Radio Hour any more,” says Dylan in the show’s intro, which you can hear below. “I mean, does anybody still have a radio? Some folks might even be listening on a smart toaster.”

Advertisement

In another clip, you can hear Dylan introduce Charlie Poole’s version of “Hesitation Blues”, which uses verses from a song known as “The River Was Whiskey”:

Theme Time Radio Hour airs today on Sirius XM’s Deep Tracks channel at 5pm BST.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

PJ Harvey, Tom Petty, Idles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Matt Berninger, Steel Pulse, Hüsker Dü, Laura Veirs, Chris Hillman and Isaac Hayes
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
PJ Harvey, Tom Petty, Idles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Matt Berninger, Steel Pulse, Hüsker Dü, Laura Veirs, Chris Hillman and Isaac Hayes
Magazines

Uncut – November 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide
Publications

Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Peter Green, Gillian Welch, Black Sabbath, The Cramps and Sun Ra, plus a free Drag City CD
Magazines

Uncut – October 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
With a new, expanded Sign O' The Times incoming we present the deluxe, remastered Ultimate Music Guide to a musical revolutionary. From Prince’s first...
Publications

Prince – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Magazines

Uncut – September 2020

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
PJ Harvey, Tom Petty, Idles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Matt Berninger, Steel Pulse, Hüsker Dü, Laura Veirs, Chris Hillman and Isaac Hayes
Magazines

Uncut – November 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide
Publications

Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Peter Green, Gillian Welch, Black Sabbath, The Cramps and Sun Ra, plus a free Drag City CD
Magazines

Uncut – October 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
With a new, expanded Sign O' The Times incoming we present the deluxe, remastered Ultimate Music Guide to a musical revolutionary. From Prince’s first...
Publications

Prince – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Magazines

Uncut – September 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Bravo! As they celebrate 25 years of recording, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to one of the world’s most adventurous and self-examining bands:...
Publications

Wilco – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.