Bob Dylan extends his Rough & Rowdy Ways world tour

March looks busy for Bobcats
Bob Dylan has extended his Rough & Rowdy Ways world tour into spring 2024.
Dylan will perform throughout March, kicking off with two shows at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on March 1 and 2.
Dylan’s website have also published an apology following confusion last week that Dylan would also perform in April in Missouri, Kansas and Texas: “Some dates were previously published in error. We apologize and will post updates as shows are confirmed.”
Here, then, are the currently confirmed dates:
MARCH 1: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
MARCH 2: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
MARCH 5: Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater, Florida
MARCH 6: Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater, Florida
MARCH 7: Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida
MARCH 9: Walt Disney Theater, Orlando, Florida
MARCH 10: Walt Disney Theater, Orlando, Florida
MARCH 12: Moran Theater at Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, Jacksonville, Florida
MARCH 14: The Classic Center, Athens, Georgia
MARCH 17: Belk Theater, Charlotte, North Carolina
MARCH 15: The Classic Center, Athens, Georgia
MARCH 18: Crown Theatre, Fayetteville, North Carolina
MARCH 21: Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina
MARCH 23: Louisville Palace, Louisville, Kentucky
MARCH 24: Louisville Palace, Louisville, Kentucky
MARCH 29: Orpheum Theatre, Memphis, Tennessee
MARCH 30: Orpheum Theatre, Memphis, Tennessee