Bob Dylan extends his Rough & Rowdy Ways world tour

Bob Dylan has extended his Rough & Rowdy Ways world tour into spring 2024.

Dylan will perform throughout March, kicking off with two shows at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on March 1 and 2.

Dylan’s website have also published an apology following confusion last week that Dylan would also perform in April in Missouri, Kansas and Texas: “Some dates were previously published in error. We apologize and will post updates as shows are confirmed.”

Here, then, are the currently confirmed dates:

MARCH 1: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

MARCH 2: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

MARCH 5: Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater, Florida

MARCH 6: Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater, Florida

MARCH 7: Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida

MARCH 9: Walt Disney Theater, Orlando, Florida

MARCH 10: Walt Disney Theater, Orlando, Florida

MARCH 12: Moran Theater at Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, Jacksonville, Florida

MARCH 14: The Classic Center, Athens, Georgia

MARCH 17: Belk Theater, Charlotte, North Carolina

MARCH 15: The Classic Center, Athens, Georgia

MARCH 18: Crown Theatre, Fayetteville, North Carolina

MARCH 21: Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina

MARCH 23: Louisville Palace, Louisville, Kentucky

MARCH 24: Louisville Palace, Louisville, Kentucky

MARCH 29: Orpheum Theatre, Memphis, Tennessee

MARCH 30: Orpheum Theatre, Memphis, Tennessee