Bob Dylan announces UK and European dates

Bob Dylan returns to the UK and Europe later this year, including three nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall in November.
The shows have been announced on Dylan’s website; tickets go on sale July 19. They include Dylan’s first UK shows since the Rough And Rowdy Ways tour in 2022.
Dylan’s currently on tour in the States as part of the Outlaw Festival.
Meanwhile, Dylan’s 1974 tour with The Band is celebrated in an enormous 27-CD boxset, including 417 previously unreleased performances, which will be released by Columbia Records / Legacy Recordings on September 20.
The new batch of dates are…
OCTOBER 4 2024: Prague, Czech Republic, O2 universum
OCTOBER 5 2024: Prague, Czech Republic, O2 universum
OCTOBER 6 2024: Prague, Czech Republic, O2 universum
OCTOBER 8 2024: Erfurt, Germany, Messehalle
OCTOBER 10 2024: Berlin, Germany, Uber Eats Music Hall
OCTOBER 11 2024: Berlin, Germany, Uber Eats Music Hall
OCTOBER 12 2024: Berlin, Germany, Uber Eats Music Hall
OCTOBER 14 2024: Nürnberg, Germany, Frankenhalle
OCTOBER 16 2024: Frankfurt, Germany, Jahrhunderthalle
OCTOBER 17 2024: Frankfurt, Germany, Jahrhunderthalle
OCTOBER 18 2024: Frankfurt, Germany, Jahrhunderthalle
OCTOBER 21 2024: Stuttgart, Germany, Porsche Arena
OCTOBER 22 2024: Saarbrücken, Germany, Saarlandhalle
OCTOBER 24 2024: Paris, France, La Seine Musicale
OCTOBER 25 2024: Paris, France, La Seine Musicale
OCTOBER 27 2024: Dusseldorf, Germany, Mitsubishi Electric Hall
OCTOBER 29 2024: Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg, Rockhal
NOVEMBER 1 2024: Bournemouth, UK, BIC Windsor Hall
NOVEMBER 5 2024: Edinburgh, Scotland, Usher Hall
NOVEMBER 6 2024: Edinburgh, Scotland, Usher Hall
NOVEMBER 8 2024: Nottingham, UK, Nottingham Arena
NOVEMBER 9 2024: Wolverhampton, UK, Civic Hall
NOVEMBER 10 2024: Wolverhampton, UK, Civic Hall
NOVEMBER 12 2024: London, UK, Royal Albert Hall
NOVEMBER 13 2024: London, UK, Royal Albert Hall
NOVEMBER 14 2024: London, UK, Royal Albert Hall