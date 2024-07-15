Bob Dylan announces UK and European dates

Bob Dylan returns to the UK and Europe later this year, including three nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall in November.

THE NEW UNCUT COMES WITH A FREE, ULTRA-COLLECTABLE JOHN LENNON CD – ORDER A COPY HERE

The shows have been announced on Dylan’s website; tickets go on sale July 19. They include Dylan’s first UK shows since the Rough And Rowdy Ways tour in 2022.

Advertisement

Read our reviews from the Rough And Rowdy Ways tour here:

Bob Dylan, The London Palladium, October 20, 2022

Bob Dylan, SEC Armadillo, Glasgow, October 30 & 31, 2022

Advertisement

Bob Dylan, New Theatre, Oxford, November 4, 2022

Dylan’s currently on tour in the States as part of the Outlaw Festival.

Meanwhile, Dylan’s 1974 tour with The Band is celebrated in an enormous 27-CD boxset, including 417 previously unreleased performances, which will be released by Columbia Records / Legacy Recordings on September 20.

The new batch of dates are…

OCTOBER 4 2024: Prague, Czech Republic, O2 universum

OCTOBER 5 2024: Prague, Czech Republic, O2 universum

OCTOBER 6 2024: Prague, Czech Republic, O2 universum

OCTOBER 8 2024: Erfurt, Germany, Messehalle

OCTOBER 10 2024: Berlin, Germany, Uber Eats Music Hall

OCTOBER 11 2024: Berlin, Germany, Uber Eats Music Hall

OCTOBER 12 2024: Berlin, Germany, Uber Eats Music Hall

OCTOBER 14 2024: Nürnberg, Germany, Frankenhalle

OCTOBER 16 2024: Frankfurt, Germany, Jahrhunderthalle

OCTOBER 17 2024: Frankfurt, Germany, Jahrhunderthalle

OCTOBER 18 2024: Frankfurt, Germany, Jahrhunderthalle

OCTOBER 21 2024: Stuttgart, Germany, Porsche Arena

OCTOBER 22 2024: Saarbrücken, Germany, Saarlandhalle

OCTOBER 24 2024: Paris, France, La Seine Musicale

OCTOBER 25 2024: Paris, France, La Seine Musicale

OCTOBER 27 2024: Dusseldorf, Germany, Mitsubishi Electric Hall

OCTOBER 29 2024: Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg, Rockhal

NOVEMBER 1 2024: Bournemouth, UK, BIC Windsor Hall

NOVEMBER 5 2024: Edinburgh, Scotland, Usher Hall

NOVEMBER 6 2024: Edinburgh, Scotland, Usher Hall

NOVEMBER 8 2024: Nottingham, UK, Nottingham Arena

NOVEMBER 9 2024: Wolverhampton, UK, Civic Hall

NOVEMBER 10 2024: Wolverhampton, UK, Civic Hall

NOVEMBER 12 2024: London, UK, Royal Albert Hall

NOVEMBER 13 2024: London, UK, Royal Albert Hall

NOVEMBER 14 2024: London, UK, Royal Albert Hall