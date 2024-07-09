Bob Dylan and The Band’s 1974 tour chronicled in colossal 27-disc boxset

Bob Dylan’s legendary 1974 tour with The Band was previously captured for posterity on the contemporaneous live album, Before The Flood. Now that double live album has been expanded to an enormous 27-CD boxset including 417 previously unreleased performances.

THE NEW UNCUT COMES WITH A FREE, ULTRA-COLLECTABLE JOHN LENNON CD – ORDER A COPY HERE

Bob Dylan – The 1974 Live Recordings will be released by Columbia Records / Legacy Recordings on September 20. There will also be a somewhat more manageable 3-LP boxset issued via Third Man Records’ Vault mail-order series, featuring songs from the 1974 run not included on Before The Flood.

Advertisement

Hear a previously unreleased version of “Forever Young”, live at the Seattle Center Coliseum on February 9, 1974:

Peruse the full tracklisting for Bob Dylan – The 1974 Live Recordings and pre-order here.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.