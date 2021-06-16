Bob Dylan announces online show, streaming from July 18

Bob Dylan has announced details of a paid-for online performance entitled Shadow Kingdom.

It launches on July 18 on the Veeps platform and will be available to watch for 48 hours after the initial airing, with tickets costing $25 – sign up here.

A press releases states that Shadow Kingdom “will showcase the artist in an intimate setting as he presents songs from his extensive renowned body of work created especially for this event.” There are no further details on the location, the musicians involved or whether the performance is a live broadcast or a pre-record.

Advertisement

It will be the first time Bob Dylan has played live since the release of Rough And Rowdy Ways, Uncut’s album of the year 2020.