Bob Dylan announces new 2022 North American tour dates

Bob Dylan has announced a number of new West Coast tour dates in North America this summer – see the full list below.

The dates, an extension of the Never Ending Tour that Dylan is currently out on the road for, come behind his lauded 2020 album Rough And Rowdy Ways.

The current set of dates began at the start of March in Arizona and finished up last week (April 14) in Oklahoma City.

The new run of dates began in late May in Washington state, running through until mid-June when Dylan will play a host of Californian dates.

Get tickets for the new shows here and see the full schedule below.

MAY 2022

28 – Spokane, First Interstate Center for the Arts

29 – Kennewick, Toyota Center

31 – Portland, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

JUNE 2022

01 – Seattle, Paramount Theatre

02 – Seattle, Paramount Theatre

05 – Eugene, Hult Performing Arts Center

07 – Redding, Civic Auditorium

09 – Oakland, Fox Theater

10 – Oakland, Fox Theater

11 – Oakland, Fox Theater

14 – Los Angeles, Pantages Theatre

15 – Los Angeles, Pantages Theatre

16 – Los Angeles, Pantages Theatre

17 – San Diego, Civic Theatre

In other Dylan news, Sony Music has acquired all of his back catalogue in a new deal.

The agreement, which was concluded last year and announced in January, will see everything from Dylan’s self-titled debut to his last album Rough And Rowdy Ways jump over to Sony in a deal that’s reportedly worth millions.

Speaking about the deal, Dylan said: “Columbia Records and Rob Stringer have been nothing but good to me for many, many years and a whole lot of records. I’m glad that all my recordings can stay where they belong.”

Later this year, Dylan is set to release a collection of more than 60 essays in a new book. The Philosophy Of Modern Song is set to be released on November 8 via Simon & Schuster.