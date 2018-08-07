Bob Dylan announces 25 new American shows

He'll tour the southern states throughout October and November
Bob Dylan has announced a 25-date tour of America’s southern states for the autumn, kicking off in Midland, Texas, on October 9.
Peruse the full list of tour dates below:
October 9 – Midland, TX @ Noël Performing Arts Center
October 10 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory
October 12 – Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino Resort
October 13 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort
October 14 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
October 16 – Lafayette, LA @ Heymann Center
October 17 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Saenger Theatre
October 19 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
October 20 – Clearwater, Florida @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
October 21 – Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
October 23 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
October 24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
October 26 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater
October 27 – Macon, GA @ City Auditorium
October 28 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre
October 30 – Huntsville, AL @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
October 31 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
November 2 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
November 3 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
November 4 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
November 6 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre
November 7 – Augusta, GA @ The Bell Auditorium
November 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
November 10 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
November 11 – Richmond, KY @ EKU Center for the Arts
