Bob Dylan announces 25 new American shows

He'll tour the southern states throughout October and November

Bob Dylan has announced a 25-date tour of America’s southern states for the autumn, kicking off in Midland, Texas, on October 9.

Peruse the full list of tour dates below:

October 9 – Midland, TX @ Noël Performing Arts Center

October 10 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory

October 12 – Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino Resort

October 13 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort

October 14 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

October 16 – Lafayette, LA @ Heymann Center

October 17 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Saenger Theatre

October 19 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

October 20 – Clearwater, Florida @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

October 21 – Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

October 23 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

October 24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

October 26 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater

October 27 – Macon, GA @ City Auditorium

October 28 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre

October 30 – Huntsville, AL @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

October 31 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

November 2 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

November 3 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

November 4 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

November 6 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre

November 7 – Augusta, GA @ The Bell Auditorium

November 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

November 10 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

November 11 – Richmond, KY @ EKU Center for the Arts

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home – with no delivery charge!

Dylan recently released his own brand of Heaven’s Door whiskey. You can read a review of it in the current issue of Uncut, in shops now or available directly from here.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The September 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Rod Stewart on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive features on Pixies, The Byrds, Jess Williamson, Liverpool’s post-punk scene, Sly Stone, Gruff Rhys, White Denim, Beth Orton, Mary Lattimore and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Oh Sees, Cowboy Junkies, Elephant Micah, Papa M and Odetta Hartman.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.