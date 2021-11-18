Subscribe
Blur’s Dave Rowntree to release debut solo album with Cooking Vinyl

The album will arrive via the indie label in 2022

By Arusa Qureshi
Dave Rowntree
Dave Rowntree. CREDIT: Debbie Hickey/Getty Images

Blur’s Dave Rowntree has signed a deal with indie label Cooking Vinyl to release his debut solo album.

As well as enjoying success as Blur’s drummer since 1988, Rowntree has more recently been working on music for film and TV. His compositions have appeared in titles such as the Bros documentary After The Screaming Stops, BBC series The Capture and Netflix’s The One. He also hosts The Dave Rowntree Show podcast on Spotify.

“As a kid I used to spend hours spinning the dial on my radio, dreaming of escape to all the places whose exotic stations I heard,” Rowntree said in a statement.

“I’ve tried to make an album like that – tuning through the spectrum, stopping at each song telling a story about a turning point in my life, then spinning the dial and moving on. I’m very excited to be releasing the album on Cooking Vinyl next year.”

He joins artists like Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Del Amitri, Babymetal, Nina Nesbitt, Will Young and more on the Cooking Vinyl roster. His as-yet-unnamed debut solo album is due to be released in 2022.

Bruce Springsteen, Uncut's Review Of 2021, Jason Isbell, Yasmin Williams, Jonny Greenwood, The Weather Station, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, the Beach Boys, The Coral, and Marvin Gaye
