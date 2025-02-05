Black Sabbath have announced a mammoth farewell show at Villa Park, Birmingham, on July 5. Entitled Back To The Beginning: The Final Show, it will feature the original Sabbath line-up of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward playing together for the first time in 20 years.

Ozzy Osbourne will also perform a brief solo set before fronting Black Sabbath for what is billed as his ‘final bow’.

“It’s my time to go Back to the Beginning….time for me to give back to the place where I was born,” says Osbourne. “How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham Forever.”

Back To The Beginning will feature support sets from Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Alice In Chains, Anthrax and Mastodon – plus appearances from the likes of Billy Corgan, Duff McKagan, Sammy Hagar, Slash, Tom Morello and Wolfgang Van Halen in what is described by music director Morello as “the greatest heavy metal show ever.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am GMT on Friday February 14 from here. All profits from the show will be shared equally between the following charities: Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorn Children’s Hospice.