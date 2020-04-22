Subscribe
Black Deer festival rescheduled for June 2021

Headliners reconfirmed and tickets remain valid

Sam Richards

June’s Black Deer festival has become the latest event to reschedule for next year as a result of coronavirus concerns.

It will now take place on June 18-20, 2021, at the same venue – Eridge Park in Kent – with most of the same acts, including headliners Wilco, The Waterboys and Saving Grace featuring Robert Plant.

Current ticket holders will have the opportunity to roll over their ticket to 2021 and receive an exclusive limited-edition Black Deer T-shirt, transfer their ticket to a keyworker, or apply for a ticket refund. All ticket holders will be contacted directly by Black Deer’s ticket agency partners via email within the next three days to confirm how to activate their preferred option.

In addition, the festival will donate 1500 tickets to NHS staff and key workers.

For full details of the adjusted line-up, visit the official site here.

