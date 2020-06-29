Björk to livestream three orchestral shows

Björk has announced that she’ll play three orchestral concerts at Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall on August 9, 15 and 23.

As Iceland is now reopening its facilities and welcoming visitors, the shows will be in front of a live audience. They will also be livestreamed online, raising money for the Icelandic women’s shelter.

The three matinee concerts will all feature Björk performing acoustically with a slightly different ensemble: August 9 is with the Hamrahlíð Choir; August 15 is with strings from the Icelandic symphony orchestra; and August 23 is with brass from the Icelandic symphony orchestra, plus flute septet Viibra.

Advertisement

Tickets are available from July 2 here, with livestream details to follow.