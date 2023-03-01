Billy Bragg to celebrate 40 years of music and massive new box set

Billy Bragg has announced a new box set to mark his four decades in music, The Roaring Forty – find all the details below.

The singer-songwriter and left-wing activist is due to release the career-spanning collection on October 27. Its deluxe CD version will comprise 14 discs, with the vinyl edition coming as a 3xLP (40 tracks) or a single ‘primer’ LP (13 tracks).

According to a press release, the 300-song CD box set is made up of Bragg’s 12 studio albums to date as well as a host of non-album singles and B-sides, session tracks, rare live recordings, collaborations and previously unreleased material from the past 40 years.

It also boasts a large format book containing images of 40 significant objects from the musician’s career, including his debut NME cover, the hand-tinted flyer to his first solo gig, the original lyrics to “A Lover Sings”, the Red Wedge manifesto, his membership card to the Smokey Robinson & The Miracles fan club, along with with commentary from Bragg himself.

In a statement, Bragg recalled of first starting out: “It seems like just the other day that I was handing John Peel a mushroom biryani and asking him to play my first record. The music business has changed dramatically since then, but my belief in the power of the song is undimmed.”

In the early 80s, I realised if I wanted to hear music that said something about the state of the world, I’d have to make it myself. To mark my 40th anniversary, I’ve compiled a number of commemorative releases spanning my career since then. Pre-order: https://t.co/BuRCFT8RJS pic.twitter.com/Or2sN0JqVh — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) February 28, 2023

He added on Twitter: “In the early 80s, I realised if I wanted to hear music that said something about the state of the world, I’d have to make it myself. To mark my 40th anniversary, I’ve compiled a number of commemorative releases spanning my career since then.”

You can pre-order/pre-save The Roaring Forty here, and see the full tracklist below.

1xLP

A1. “A New England” (2013 Remaster) from Life’s A Riot With Spy Vs. Spy (1983)

A2. “Between The Wars” (2006 Remaster) from Between The Wars E.P. (1985)

A3. “Levi Stubbs’ Tears” (2006 Remaster) from Levi Stubbs’ Tears (1986)

A4. “Greetings To The New Brunette” (2006 Remaster) from Talking With The Taxman About Poetry (1986)

A5. “Waiting For The Great Leap Forwards” (2006 Remaster) from Workers Playtime (1988)

A6. “Sexuality” (2006 Remaster) from Don’t Try This At Home (1991)

A7. “Accident Waiting To Happen (Red Star Version)” (1999 Remaster) from Accident Waiting To Happen (1992)

B1. “Upfield” (2006 remaster) from William Bloke (1996)

B2. “The Boy Done Good” (1999 Remaster) from Bloke On Bloke (1997)

B3. “California Stars” (Live October / November 1998) from Mermaid Avenue Tour / You Can Call Me Cupcake (1999) – Billy Bragg & The Blokes

B4. “I Keep Faith” from Mr. Love & Justice (2008)

B5. “The L&N Don’t Stop Here Anymore” from Shine A Light: Field Recordings From The Great American Railroad (2016) – Billy Bragg & Joe Henry

B6. “I Will Be Your Shield” from The Million Things That Never Happened (2021)

3xLP/2xCD

A1. “A New England” (2013 Remaster) from Life’s A Riot With Spy Vs. Spy (1983)

A2. “The Milkman Of Human Kindness” (2013 Remaster) from Life’s A Riot With Spy Vs. Spy (1983)

A3. “To Have And Have Not” (2013 Remaster) from Life’s A Riot With Spy Vs. Spy (1983)

A4. “The Man In The Iron Mask” (2013 Remaster) from Life’s A Riot With Spy Vs. Spy (1983)

A5. “St. Swithin’s Day” (2006 Remaster) from Brewing Up With (1984)

A6. “The Saturday Boy” (2006 Remaster) from Brewing Up With (1984)

A7. “Between The Wars” (2006 Remaster) from Between The Wars E.P. (1985)

A8. “The World Turned Upside Down” (2006 Remaster) from Between The Wars E.P. (1985)

A9. “Which Side Are You On?” (2006 Remaster) from Between The Wars E.P. (1985)

B1. “Levi Stubbs’ Tears” (2006 Remaster) from Levi Stubbs’ Tears (1986)

B2. “Greetings To The New Brunette” (2006 Remaster) from Talking With The Taxman About Poetry (1986)

B3. “There Is Power In A Union” (2006 Remaster) from Talking With The Taxman About Poetry (1986)

B4. “Help Save The Youth Of America” (2006 Remaster) from Talking With The Taxman About Poetry (1986)

B5. “She’s Leaving Home” (1999 Remaster) from She’s Leaving Home (1988) – Billy Bragg with Cara Tivey

B6. “She’s Got A New Spell” (2006 Remaster) from Workers Playtime (1988)

B7. “Must I Paint You A Picture” (2006 Remaster) from Workers Playtime (1988) Continued…/

C1. “Waiting For The Great Leap Forwards” (2006 Remaster) from Workers Playtime (1988)

C2. “The Internationale” (2006 Remaster) from The Internationale (1990)

C3. “Tank Park Salute” (2006 Remaster) from Don’t Try This At Home (1991)

C4. “Sexuality” (2006 Remaster) from Don’t Try This At Home (1991)

C5. “Accident Waiting To Happen (Red Star Version)” (1999 Remaster) from Accident Waiting To Happen (1992)

C6. “Upfield” from William Bloke (1996)

D1. “The Boy Done Good” (1999 Remaster) from Bloke On Bloke (1997)

D2. “Walt Whitman’s Niece” from Mermaid Avenue (1998) Billy Bragg and Wilco

D3. “Way Over Yonder In The Minor Key” from Mermaid Avenue (1998) Billy Bragg and Wilco

D4. “My Flying Saucer” from Mermaid Avenue II (2000) Billy Bragg and Wilco

D5. “California Stars (Live October / November 1999)” from Mermaid Avenue Tour / You Can Call Me Cupcake (1999) Billy Bragg and The Blokes

D6. “Some Days I See The Point” from England, Half English (2002) – Billy Bragg & The Blokes

E1. “England, Half English” from England, Half English (2002) Billy Bragg and The Blokes

E2. “Take Down The Union Jack (Band Version)” (2006 Remaster) from Take Down The Union Jack (2002) – Billy Bragg & The Blokes

E3. “Old Clash Fan Fight Song” from Johnny Clash (2007)

E4. “I Keep Faith” from Mr. Love & Justice (2008)

E5. “Bugeye Jim” from Mermaid Avenue III (2012)

E6. “Never Buy The Sun” from Fight Songs (A Decade Of Downloads) (2011)

F1. “No One Knows Nothing Anymore” from Tooth & Nail (2013)

F2. “Handyman Blues” from Tooth & Nail (2013)

F3. “The L&N Don’t Stop Here Anymore” from Shine A Light: Field Recordings From The Great American Railroad – Billy Bragg and Joe Henry

F4. “King Tide And The Sunny Day Flood” from Bridges Not Walls (2017)

F5. “Mid-Century Modern” from The Million Things That Never Happened (2021)

F6. “I Will Be Your Shield” from The Million Things That Never Happened (2021)

14-disc CD

Disc 1. 1983 – 1984: Life’s A Riot… Plus

Disc 2. 1984 – 1985: Brewing Up With… Plus

Disc 3. 1986 – 1988: Talking With The Taxman… Plus

Disc 4. 1988 – 1989: Workers Playtime… Plus

Disc 5. 1990 – 1991: The Internationale… Plus

Disc 6. 1991 – 1992: Don’t Try This At Home… Plus

Disc 7. 1996 – 1997: William Bloke / Bloke On Bloke… Plus

Disc 8. 1998 – 2012: The Mermaid Avenue Recordings

Disc 9. 1998 – 2002: England, Half English… Plus

Disc 10. 2006 – 2010: Mr. Love & Justice / Pressure Drop… Plus

Disc 11. 2011 – 2015: Tooth & Nail… Plus

Disc 12. 2016 – 2017: Shine A Light / Bridges Not Walls… Plus

Disc 13: 2021 The Million Things That Never Happened Plus

Disc 14: 1990 – 2015: Rare & Previously Unreleased Recordings

Bragg released his most recent studio album, The Million Things That Never Happened, in October 2021.