Billy Bragg announces series of three-night residencies

He'll play three different shows in various UK/Irish cities from July

Billy Bragg has announced that his 2019 UK and Ireland tour will take the form of a series of three-night residences.

In each city, he’ll play a greatest hits show, a second night focusing on his first three albums (Life’s a Riot with Spy Vs Spy, Brewing Up With Billy Bragg and Talking With The Taxman About Poetry), and a third made up of songs drawn from his second three albums (Workers Playtime, Don’t Try This At Home and William Bloke).

Says Bragg: “After more than three decades of travelling around the world in a van, or spending all day flying vast distances to play a gig, I’m looking forward to having some time to explore cities that I usually only get to see between the soundcheck and the show. And this three night stand format is a way of keeping things interesting, both for me and the audience. I tried it out in Auckland recently and had a lot of fun revisiting my back pages.”

Peruse the full list of dates below. Three-night package tickets are on sale now from from here. Single night tickets will be available at 10am on Friday (February 8).

JULY

5 PORTSMOUTH The Wedgewood Rooms

6 PORTSMOUTH The Wedgewood Rooms

7 PORTSMOUTH The Wedgewood Rooms

10 BRISTOL Fiddlers

11 BRISTOL Fiddlers

12 BRISTOL Fiddlers

29 DUBLIN Whelan’s

30 DUBLIN Whelan’s

31 DUBLIN Whelan’s

AUGUST

3 BARNSLEY Underneath The Stars Festival

NOVEMBER

6 GLASGOW St Luke’s

7 GLASGOW St Luke’s

8 GLASGOW St Luke’s

11 MANCHESTER Academy 2

12 MANCHESTER Academy 2

13 MANCHESTER Academy 2

16 SHEFFIELD The Leadmill

17 SHEFFIELD The Leadmill

18 SHEFFIELD The Leadmill

21 LONDON Islington Assembly Hall

22 LONDON Islington Assembly Hall

23 LONDON Islington Assembly Hall

26 CAMBRIDGE Junction

27 CAMBRIDGE Junction

28 CAMBRIDGE Junction

DECEMBER

1 BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute 2

2 BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute 2

3 BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute 2

