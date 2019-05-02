Bill Callahan announces new album, Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest

Plus US and European tour dates
Bill Callahan has announced his first album in almost six years, Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest.
The 20-track affair will be released by Drag City on June 14. You can watch the LP being made in the video below:
Callahan sets off on a world tour to accompany the album in June, arriving in the UK in October. Check out his full itinerary below:
US:
13/6/19 Pappy and Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace, Pioneertown CA
14/6/19 The Lodge Room, Los Angeles CA
15/6/19 The Lodge Room, Los Angeles CA
17/6/19 Henry Miller Library, Big Sur CA
18/6/19 The Castro Theeatre, San Francisco CA
19/6/19 Gundlach-Bundschu Winery, Sonoma CA
21/6/19 Wonder Ballroom, Portland OR (Early Show)
21/6/19 Wonder Ballroom, Portland OR
22/6/19 Neptune Theatre, Seattle WA
5/7/19 Lawrence Public Library, Lawrence KS
6/7/19 Cedar Cultural Center, Minneapolis MN
7/7/19 Thalia Hall, Chicago IL
8/7/19 Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, Detroit MI
10/7/19 The Sinclair, Cambridge MA
11/7/19 Murmrr Theatre, Brooklyn NY
12/7/19 White Eagle Hall, Jersey City NJ
13/7/19 World Cafe Live, Philadelphia PA
14/7/19 Miracle Theatre, Washington DC
15/7/19 Miracle Theatre, Washington DC
16/7/19 Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro NC
17/7/19 Terminal West, Atlanta GA
18/7/19 Proud Larry’s, Oxford MS
Europe:
29/9/19 Vicar Street, Dublin IE
1/10/19 Usher Hall, Edinburgh UK
2/10/19 Albert Hall, Manchester UK
3/10/19 Eventim Apollo, London UK
5/10/19 La Cigale, Paris FR
6/10/19 Ancienne Belgique, Brussels BE
7/10/19 TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht NL
8/10/19 Admiralspalast, Berlin DE
10/10/19 Store Vega, Copenhagen DK
11/10/19 Rockefeller Music Hall, Oslo NO
12/10/19 Göta Lejon, Stockholm SE
13/10/19 Pustervik, Gothenburg SE
