Bill Callahan announces new album, Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest

Bill Callahan has announced his first album in almost six years, Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest.

The 20-track affair will be released by Drag City on June 14. You can watch the LP being made in the video below:

Callahan sets off on a world tour to accompany the album in June, arriving in the UK in October. Check out his full itinerary below:

US:

13/6/19 Pappy and Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace, Pioneertown CA

14/6/19 The Lodge Room, Los Angeles CA

15/6/19 The Lodge Room, Los Angeles CA

17/6/19 Henry Miller Library, Big Sur CA

18/6/19 The Castro Theeatre, San Francisco CA

19/6/19 Gundlach-Bundschu Winery, Sonoma CA

21/6/19 Wonder Ballroom, Portland OR (Early Show)

21/6/19 Wonder Ballroom, Portland OR

22/6/19 Neptune Theatre, Seattle WA

5/7/19 Lawrence Public Library, Lawrence KS

6/7/19 Cedar Cultural Center, Minneapolis MN

7/7/19 Thalia Hall, Chicago IL

8/7/19 Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, Detroit MI

10/7/19 The Sinclair, Cambridge MA

11/7/19 Murmrr Theatre, Brooklyn NY

12/7/19 White Eagle Hall, Jersey City NJ

13/7/19 World Cafe Live, Philadelphia PA

14/7/19 Miracle Theatre, Washington DC

15/7/19 Miracle Theatre, Washington DC

16/7/19 Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro NC

17/7/19 Terminal West, Atlanta GA

18/7/19 Proud Larry’s, Oxford MS

Europe:

29/9/19 Vicar Street, Dublin IE

1/10/19 Usher Hall, Edinburgh UK

2/10/19 Albert Hall, Manchester UK

3/10/19 Eventim Apollo, London UK

5/10/19 La Cigale, Paris FR

6/10/19 Ancienne Belgique, Brussels BE

7/10/19 TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht NL

8/10/19 Admiralspalast, Berlin DE

10/10/19 Store Vega, Copenhagen DK

11/10/19 Rockefeller Music Hall, Oslo NO

12/10/19 Göta Lejon, Stockholm SE

13/10/19 Pustervik, Gothenburg SE

