Bill Callahan announces new album, Gold Record

Bill Callahan has announced that his new album Gold Record will be released by Drag City on September 4.

It’s the follow-up to Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest, which came in at Number 8 on Uncut’s Best Albums Of 2019 countdown.

Among the musicians featured on the album are guitarist Matt Kinsey and bassist Jamie Zurverza. Starting on Monday (June 29), Callahan will share a new song every week leading up to the album’s release.

Pre-order Gold Record here and peruse the tracklisting below:

01 Pigeons

02 Another Song

03 35

04 Protest Song

05 The Mackenzies

06 Let’s Move to the Country

07 Breakfast

08 Cowboy

09 Ry Cooder

10 As I Wander