Bill Callahan announces new album, Gold Record

Bill Callahan has announced that his new album Gold Record will be released by Drag City on September 4.
It’s the follow-up to Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest, which came in at Number 8 on Uncut’s Best Albums Of 2019 countdown.
Among the musicians featured on the album are guitarist Matt Kinsey and bassist Jamie Zurverza. Starting on Monday (June 29), Callahan will share a new song every week leading up to the album’s release.
Pre-order Gold Record here and peruse the tracklisting below:
01 Pigeons
02 Another Song
03 35
04 Protest Song
05 The Mackenzies
06 Let’s Move to the Country
07 Breakfast
08 Cowboy
09 Ry Cooder
10 As I Wander