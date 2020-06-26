Subscribe
Bill Callahan announces new album, Gold Record

The swift follow-up to Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest is out on September 4

Sam Richards

Bill Callahan has announced that his new album Gold Record will be released by Drag City on September 4.

It’s the follow-up to Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest, which came in at Number 8 on Uncut’s Best Albums Of 2019 countdown.

Among the musicians featured on the album are guitarist Matt Kinsey and bassist Jamie Zurverza. Starting on Monday (June 29), Callahan will share a new song every week leading up to the album’s release.

Pre-order Gold Record here and peruse the tracklisting below:

01 Pigeons
02 Another Song
03 35
04 Protest Song
05 The Mackenzies
06 Let’s Move to the Country
07 Breakfast
08 Cowboy
09 Ry Cooder
10 As I Wander

