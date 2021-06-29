Big Red Machine announce new album featuring Fleet Foxes, Sharon Van Etten, Taylor Swift and more

Big Red Machine – the collaborative project between The National’s Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon – have announced details of their second album, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?.

The album features contributions from Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, Taylor Swift, Anaïs Mitchell and Sharon Van Etten, among others, and will be released August 27th via Jagjaguwar and 37d03d.

ORDER NOW: The August 2021 issue of Uncut

How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? was produced by Dessner at his Long Pond studio in upstate New York. The album is available to pre-order here.

Advertisement

They’re also released a new song, “Latter Days“, which you can hear below. The song features vocals from Vernon and Anaïs Mitchell.

The tracklisting for How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? is:

Latter Days (feat. Anaïs Mitchell)

Reese

Phoenix (feat. Fleet Foxes and Anaïs Mitchell)

Birch (feat. Taylor Swift)

Renegade (feat. Taylor Swift)

The Ghost of Cincinnati

Hoping Then

Mimi (feat. Ilsey)

Easy to Sabotage (feat. Naeem)

Hutch (feat. Sharon Van Etten, Lisa Hannigan, and Shara Nova [My Brightest Diamond])

8:22am (feat. La Force)

Magnolia

June’s a River (feat. Ben Howard and This Is The Kit)

Brycie

New Auburn (feat. Anaïs Mitchell)

ORDER NOW: The August 2021 issue of Uncut