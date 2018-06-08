The Beatles’ break-up papers to be auctioned at Christie’s

McCartney's official affidavit – featuring annotations by Lennon – expected to fetch over $100,000





The official affidavit filed in 1970 by Paul McCartney to initiate the break-up of The Beatles is to be auctioned at Christie’s next week (June 14).

The legal document, which features annotations by John Lennon countering McCartney’s claims, is expected to fetch $100,000 to $150,000.

On the affidavit, filed on New Year’s Eve 1970, McCartney lists 25 reasons why he is seeking official dissolution of The Beatles’ partnership. Many of those points are countered by Lennon in handwritten annotations.

Get Uncut delivered to your door – find out by clicking here!

One of the key reasons cited by McCartney is the band’s decision to cease touring: “Whilst we had been touring the relationship between us was very close.” To this Lennon counters: “many fights on tour about leadership.”

As for their studio tussles, McCartney alleges that: “Lennon was no longer interested “in the performance of songs which he had not written himself.” Lennon responds: “Paul was guilty of this for years”.

Next to the point where McCartney complains about Apple seeking to delay the release of his solo album McCartney, Lennon writes that the band “resented the high handed way in which his record ‘suddenly’ appeared, and demanding release dates with no consideration whatever for other Apple Products.”

Read more details about the historic document on Christie’s website.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The July 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Public Image Ltd on the cover in the UK and Johnny Cash overseas. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive new interviews with Ray Davies, Father John Misty, Pink Floyd, Mazzy Star, Sleaford Mods, Neko Case and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Father John Misty, Neko Case, Natalie Prass, Melody’s Echo Chamber, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and Jon Hassell.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.