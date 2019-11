An outdoor show in West London on June 13

The Beach Boys have announced an outdoor show at London’s Royal Hospital Chelsea on June 13 as part of the Live At Chelsea Concert Series 2020.

The Beach Boys are currently led by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, along with Jeffrey Foskett, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, Christian Love and Scott Totten.

Tickets are priced at £60, £50 and £45 (with VIP packages available). They go on sale from here at 10am on Friday (November 22).