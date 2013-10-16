Atoms For Peace stream surprise Austin gig – watch

Atoms For Peace are currently streaming their last-minute gig at Austin's Moody Theatre on Sunday (October 13) after the festival they were supposed to be playing was cancelled. Following news that the final day of Austin City Limits was to be pulled and after Thom Yorke tweeted: "Austin Texas tonight. A storm to end all storms! Lightning and thunder & rain like I have never seen.." the band decided to play a surprise set in town. The gig is now streaming. Click below to watch the show and scroll down for a setlist from the evening.

Atoms For Peace are currently streaming their last-minute gig at Austin’s Moody Theatre on Sunday (October 13) after the festival they were supposed to be playing was cancelled.

Following news that the final day of Austin City Limits was to be pulled and after Thom Yorke tweeted: “Austin Texas tonight. A storm to end all storms! Lightning and thunder & rain like I have never seen..” the band decided to play a surprise set in town. The gig is now streaming. Click below to watch the show and scroll down for a setlist from the evening.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kMiL8oRK5ek

The final day of Austin City Limits festival was cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Flash flood warnings were issued and it was reported that between five and 11 inches of rain fell overnight on Saturday (October 12) around the festival site. Announcing the cancellation on their website, organisers said they regretted having to pull the show, but they had to make people’s safety a priority.

“Our first priority is always the safety of our fans, staff and artists,” said Shelby Meade, communications director for C3 Presents, the promoter behind Austin City Limits Music Festival. “We regret having to cancel the show today, but safety always comes first.”

Atoms For Peace played:

‘Before Your Very Eyes…’



‘Default’



‘The Clock’



‘Ingenue’



‘Unless’



‘And It Rained All Night’



‘Harrowdown Hill’



‘Dropped’



‘Cymbal Rush’



‘Feeling Pulled Apart by Horses’



‘Rabbit in Your Headlights’



‘Paperbag Writer’



‘Amok’



‘Atoms for Peace’



‘Black Swan’

Visit our dedicated features section, with plenty of our best long pieces archived there. You can find it here.

Uncut is now available as a digital edition! Download here on your iPad/iPhone and here on your Kindle Fire or Nook.